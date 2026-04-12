Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced WNBA Champion and four-time WNBA All-Defensive selection Ezi Magbegor has re-signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"From the start, it was a priority for us to bring Ezi back to Seattle. She means a great deal to this organization and to our city," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "On the court, she has a real impact on the defensive end with her ability to cover ground, protect the rim and disrupt plays. She anchors us. What's been just as impressive is her growth and the way she's expanding her game and her voice. This next chapter is about fully stepping into that. We believe Ezi is one of the most impactful two-way players in the league, and we're excited to keep building with her at the center of it."

Magbegor, a 6-foot-4 forward/center, reached several career milestones during the 2025 season, surpassing 1,000 career rebounds and recording her 350th career block to move into second place on the Storm's all-time blocks list. On June 3, she swatted five shots in just 1:50 of playing time, setting a WNBA record for the shortest amount of time between a player's first and fifth blocks. Magbegor became the only player in league history to record 5+ blocks and 5+ assists with less than 20 minutes of play on June 17 and ended the regular season at No. 22 on the WNBA all-time blocks list with 354 career blocks. She set the Storm's single season blocks record with 96 swats and averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 49.3% from the field.

"When I think of home, I think of Seattle. I'm so excited to be back in a city and with an organization that means so much to me. As I continue my career, I'm excited to grow with this team in front of our amazing Storm fans," said Magbegor.

The Melbourne native made her Unrivaled debut on January 5, 2026, and appeared in 11 games for the Hive. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Magbegor played on the Australian National Team during the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul from March 11-14, 2026, where she averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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