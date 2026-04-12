Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed four-time WNBA All-Star Kahleah Copper.
"Kahleah is a true leader, on and off the court, one of the most explosive athletes in our game and competes with a relentless edge and toughness," said Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "Her impact on both ends of the court and ability to deliver in the biggest moments make her truly special."
Copper earned four consecutive WNBA All-Star selections from 2021-2024, was named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2024 and captured WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2021. The 10-year WNBA veteran now enters her third season in Phoenix, after helping lead the Mercury to the WNBA Finals in 2025.
Last season, Copper averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 28 games. The 6-1 wing was one of six players in the league (minimum 20 games) to average at least 15 points and two made three-pointers per game, joining Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell and Kelsey Plum. Despite missing 16 games due to injury, Copper recorded five games with at least four three-pointers, just one shy of her 2023 career best.
Copper is the fastest player in Mercury history to reach 1,000 points, doing so in just 51 games. With 10 30-point games for Phoenix, she has tied DeWanna Bonner for the third most in franchise history, behind only Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. In 2024, she ranked third in the WNBA in scoring, finishing with 782 points - the third-highest single-season total in Mercury history after Taurasi's 2006 and 2008 campaigns. Copper made WNBA history in 2024, becoming the first player to score 37+ points in back-to-back games.
The North Philadelphia native holds career averages of 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 319 games. She has won gold medals with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring a team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter of the Olympic gold medal game.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign DeWanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Portland Fire Signs Center Megan Gustafson - Portland Fire
- Seattle Storm Signs Olympian Jade Melbourne - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury
- Sparks Re-Sign Two-Time Champion Guard Kelsey Plum - Los Angeles Sparks
- Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Re-Sign Kaila Charles to Multi-Year Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Sign Isobel Borlase to Rookie Scale Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Sign Franchise Legend Nneka Ogwumike - Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky Sign Guard/Forward DiJonai Carrington - Chicago Sky
- Katie Lou Samuelson Returns to Seattle for 2026 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign Forward Emma Cannon - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts - Golden State Valkyries
- Sparks Land WNBA Champion Ariel Atkins Via Trade - Los Angeles Sparks
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- Ty Harris Is Back Home Again in Indiana - Indiana Fever
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- Seattle Storm Re-Signs All-Defensive Standout Ezi Magbegor - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts - Dallas Wings
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- Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Re-Sign Iliana Rupert and Janelle Salaün to Multi-Year Contracts; Cecilia Zandalasini to One Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Chicago Sky Re-Sign Franchise All-Time Leading Scorer, Champion Courtney Vandersloot - Chicago Sky
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- Golden State Valkyries Sign WNBA All-Star Forward Gabby Williams to Multi-Year Deal - Golden State Valkyries
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison - Toronto Tempo
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- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
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