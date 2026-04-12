Phoenix Mercury Re-Sign Kahleah Copper

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have re-signed four-time WNBA All-Star Kahleah Copper.

"Kahleah is a true leader, on and off the court, one of the most explosive athletes in our game and competes with a relentless edge and toughness," said Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "Her impact on both ends of the court and ability to deliver in the biggest moments make her truly special."

Copper earned four consecutive WNBA All-Star selections from 2021-2024, was named to the All-WNBA Second Team in 2024 and captured WNBA Finals MVP honors in 2021. The 10-year WNBA veteran now enters her third season in Phoenix, after helping lead the Mercury to the WNBA Finals in 2025.

Last season, Copper averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 28 games. The 6-1 wing was one of six players in the league (minimum 20 games) to average at least 15 points and two made three-pointers per game, joining Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Mitchell and Kelsey Plum. Despite missing 16 games due to injury, Copper recorded five games with at least four three-pointers, just one shy of her 2023 career best.

Copper is the fastest player in Mercury history to reach 1,000 points, doing so in just 51 games. With 10 30-point games for Phoenix, she has tied DeWanna Bonner for the third most in franchise history, behind only Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. In 2024, she ranked third in the WNBA in scoring, finishing with 782 points - the third-highest single-season total in Mercury history after Taurasi's 2006 and 2008 campaigns. Copper made WNBA history in 2024, becoming the first player to score 37+ points in back-to-back games.

The North Philadelphia native holds career averages of 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 319 games. She has won gold medals with Team USA at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring a team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter of the Olympic gold medal game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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