Sparks Sign Franchise Legend Nneka Ogwumike

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed WNBA and franchise legend Nneka Ogwumike, returning the forward to Los Angeles for her 13th season in purple and gold. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Nneka is a champion in every sense, through her play, leadership and the standard she sets every day," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "Her consistency and impact on winning have defined her career, and her influence extends far beyond the court. She is one of the most impactful players in the history of this league, and we're proud to welcome her back to Los Angeles, where her legacy will continue to grow."

Drafted first overall by the Sparks in 2012, Ogwumike won Rookie of the Year and led the team to a 24-10 record, a nine-win improvement from the previous season. In 2016, Ogwumike was named Most Valuable Player after averaging 19.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists, all career highs, while shooting a blistering 66.5% from the floor, the second-highest percentage in league history. Her 61.5% figure from deep remains the best in a WNBA season on a minimum of 25 attempts. The star forward hit the game-winning shot with 3.1 seconds left in Game 5 of the Finals that year to deliver the Sparks' third and most recent WNBA championship, the organization's first in 14 years.

Last season with the Storm, Ogwumike earned her 10th All-Star selection, tying her for third-most in WNBA history with Tamika Catchings and Brittney Griner, behind only Sue Bird (13) and Diana Taurasi (11). She finished the campaign second in field goals made, behind only current teammate Dearica Hamby. Ogwumike has also been named to eight All-WNBA teams, including capturing First Team distinction during her 2016 MVP and championship-winning campaign. Ogwumike's seven All-Defensive Team selections are tied for fourth-most in league history after Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles and fellow Spark Alana Beard. Four of her seven All-Defensive nods have been of the First Team variety.

In 2021, Ogwumike received WNBA 25th Anniversary Team honors, celebrating her status as one of the best players in league history. Ogwumike ranks fifth on the league's all-time steals list, stands sixth in scoring and defensive rebounds and is seventh in total rebounds and 10th in offensive boards. Over 436 career games (407 starts), the 6-foot-2 standout has averaged 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. Ogwumike, who is of Nigerian heritage, has shot 53.9% from the field, 36.8% from distance and 83.9% from the free-throw line in her W career. Her 115 double-doubles rank sixth all-time.

Ogwumike is the franchise leader in steals, field-goal percentage, true shooting percentage, offensive rating, offensive win shares and win shares. She ranks second in team annals in scoring, made field goals, offensive rebounds and minutes, third in defensive rebounds, made free throws and defensive win shares and fourth in blocks and defensive rating. Ogwumike stands seventh in assists as a Spark and ranks 10th on the franchise list in made three-pointers.

A passionate advocate for her fellow players and future generations of WNBA athletes, Ogwumike has served as president of the Women's National Basketball Player Association since 2016. Known for her integrity and sportsmanship, the Stanford University alumna is the only WNBA player ever to win the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award four times, including three consecutive years as a Spark from 2019 to 2021. Off the court, the Texas-born star received the 2018 Seasonlong WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her dedication to community outreach. A long-time pillar in the Los Angeles community and beyond, Ogwumike has championed female empowerment, health and wellness, diversity and inclusion, homelessness and STEM education.







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