Dallas Wings Sign Four to Training Camp Contracts

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed forward Amy Okonkwo, guards Costanza Verona and Shyanne Sellers, and forward/center Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu to training camp contracts, the team announced today.

Okonkwo returns to Dallas after appearing in eight games with the Wings on hardship and rest-of-season contracts in 2025. The 6-2 forward made an immediate impact during her WNBA debut with the Wings, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. She finished in double figures in five contests, including a career-high 20-point outing in the Wings' win over the Phoenix Mercury on September 11.

Okonkwo competed with Turkish club Beskitas this past WNBA offseason, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.8 steals per game in Turkey's KBSL competition. The former Texas Christian University (TCU) standout is a two-time Olympian with Nigeria and two-time FIBA AfroBasket MVP, leading the team to back-to-back AfroBasket titles in 2023 and 2025.

Verona is the starting point guard for the Italian Women's National Team, coming off a second-place finish at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico in March. She helped Italy punch their ticket to the 2026 FIBA World Cup, while averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and a team-best 3.5 assists over five games.

Verona has competed professionally in Italy's Serie A1 league since 2018, playing the last five seasons with EuroLeague powerhouse Schio. She is a three-time Italian Supercup (2022, 2023, 2026) and five-time Italian Cup winner (2022-2026) with the team and posted averages of 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year.

Sellers comes to Dallas after originally being selected 17th overall by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Draft out of the University of Maryland. The 6-2 guard made appearances at training camps for the Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream but ultimately was waived prior to the 2025 regular season.

A stand-out at Maryland from 2021-25, Sellers picked up numerous honors including First Team All-Big Ten (2023-2025), All-Big Ten Defensive Team (2023) and Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year (2022). She was also a Wade Trophy finalist and Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention during her senior campaign. Most recently, Sellers competed with Israeli club Maccabi Haifa during the 2025-26 season, averaging a team-high 21.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals over 23 appearances.

Fankam Mendjiadeu, originally drafted 21st overall by Seattle in 2023 out of the University of South Florida, rejoins her former Head Coach Jose Fernandez in Dallas. The 6-3 forward/center earned AAC Co-Player of the Year (2023) and First-team All-AAC (2023) honors under Fernandez's direction at USF and helped the Bulls to the 2022-23 AAC regular season championship. Fankam Mendjiadeu played in 41 games with the Seattle Storm in 2023 and 2024, averaging 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.

The Cameroon native has competed professionally overseas since 2023, with stints in Spain, France and Serbia. During the 2025-26 season, Fankam Mendjiadeu played with Serbian club Crvena zevzda. She posted 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, helping guide the team to a Serbian Cup finish.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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