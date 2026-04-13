Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed guard Julie Vanloo to a training camp contract.

"Julie's familiarity with our group and ability to lead and win at the highest levels of international basketball make her a strong addition to our camp roster," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She meets our standard for experienced, competitive players and elevates our environment heading into training camp."

Vanloo made her WNBA debut with the Washington Mystics in 2024 after establishing herself as one of Europe's best guards. Appearing in all 40 games (34 starts) in the District, the Belgian point guard's 173 assists are tied for eighth-most by a rookie in league history. She also drained 72 triples, good for sixth among rookies all-time.

The Golden State Valkyries selected Vanloo in the Expansion Draft later that year, with the Iowa State alumna playing nine games (two starts) before being waived. Three days later, Vanloo was signed by the Sparks, for whom she competed in 20 games, averaging 2.2 points per contest. Her most productive game for Los Angeles came on July 10 vs. the Lynx when she recorded 15 points on 5-for-7 from three and three assists. The 5-foot-8 guard holds WNBA career averages of 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds on 33.3% shooting, 30.9% from long range and 72.0% from the free-throw line.

Born in Ostend, Belgium, Vanloo has played for the Belgian Cats national team since 2009, competing in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, 2022 World Cup and EuroBasket 2017, 2021, 2023 and 2025. She helped lead the Cats to their first-ever championship at EuroBasket in 2023 and repeated in 2025, defeating Spain in the Final. In March, Vanloo starred for undefeated Belgium at the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers in Wuhan, China. The guard averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 assists and shot 41.2% from distance. In three of her four games in the tournament, Vanloo made at least four three-pointers, converting a combined 13-for-28 threes (46.4%).







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