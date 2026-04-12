Indiana Fever Re-Sign Brazilian Center Damiris Dantas

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and free agent Damiris Dantas have agreed to new contract terms, seeing the Brazilian center return for her third-consecutive season with the franchise.

"We are very excited to welcome DD back to the Fever this season," said team COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "She is coming off another strong offseason overseas, and we are looking forward to her continuing to be a valuable contributor for us. In addition to everything she brings on the court, DD is a fantastic teammate, contributing to the special culture we want to continue to build."

Dantas originally signed with the Fever ahead of the 2024 season and has since played in 58 games for Indiana, averaging 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, and was a part of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup championship team.

Beginning her career with the Minnesota Lynx, Dantas went back and forth between the Twin Cities and the Atlanta Dream from 2014-2022, where she played in a combined 202 games and averaged a combined 7.6 points per game.

A consistent presence for the Brazil National Team, Dantas has played in 81 games for her home country, making her debut in 2010 while she was still a teenager. Most recently competing in both the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying tournament in China and the 2026 FIFA Women's AmeriCup, Dantas led both tournaments in scoring, averaging 22.0 points per game and 21.4 points per game, respectively.

This past offseason Dantas competed with Botas SK in Turkey where she finished with the fourth most points per game (18.4) in the Women's Basketball Super League.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

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