Dallas Wings Sign Lindsay Allen

Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed veteran guard Lindsey Allen, the team announced today.

Allen was originally selected 14th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty and has made stops with the Las Vegas Aces (2018, 2020), Indiana Fever (2021), Minnesota Lynx (2022-2023) and Connecticut Sun (2025) throughout her eight-year WNBA career. Over 214 career games, the 5-8 guard has averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest during regular season action.

Allen has also enjoyed a successful career overseas in countries including Australia, Poland, China and Turkey. In 2022, she became a WNBL champion with the Melbourne Boomers (Australia), earning All-WNBL Second Team and WNBL Finals MVP honors.

Most recently, Allen joined Turkish club CBK Mersin and helped lead the team to their first-ever EuroCup Championship title in early April. She averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals over six EuroCup competitions.

The Maryland native was a standout at the University of Notre Dame from 2013-2017, where she played alongside Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale for two seasons (2015-2017). Allen earned Third Team AP All-America (2017) and First Team All-ACC (2016, 2017) honors during her time at Notre Dame and left as the program's all-time leader in assists (745).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.