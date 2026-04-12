Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract
Published on April 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed guard Kitija Laksa to a training camp contract.
Laksa is a Latvian guard with WNBA and extensive international experience. She most recently played in the 2025 WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury, making her league debut after being drafted 11th overall by Seattle in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
The Tempo selected Laksa in the 2026 Expansion Draft, adding a skilled perimeter shooter with experience competing at the highest levels of European basketball, including EuroLeague Women, and with the Latvian national team. She brings shooting, spacing, and international experience to the Tempo training camp environment.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 12, 2026
- Storm Signs Two-Time All-Star Stefanie Dolson - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Re-Sign WNBA Champion and Three-Time All-Star Dearica Hamby - Los Angeles Sparks
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract - Toronto Tempo
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- 2024 WNBA Champion Kennedy Burke Signs with the Connecticut Sun - Connecticut Sun
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Other Recent Toronto Tempo Stories
- Toronto Tempo Sign Kitija Laksa to Training Camp Contract
- Toronto Tempo Sign Isabelle Harrison
- Toronto Tempo Sign Six Players to Training Camp Contracts
- Toronto Tempo Sign Julie Allemand to Multi-Year Contract
- Toronto Tempo Sign Brittney Sykes to Multi-Year Contract