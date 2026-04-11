Toronto Tempo Sign Julie Allemand to Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed guard Julie Allemand to a multi-year contract.

A seasoned point guard with multiple WNBA seasons and extensive international experience, Allemand brings high-level playmaking, defensive intensity, and on-court leadership to the Tempo backcourt. The 5-foot-8 guard and Belgian national team standout is known for her court vision, pace control and ability to elevate teammates.

"Julie is a true point guard who brings poise, intelligence, and a team-first approach every time she steps onto the floor," said Monica Wright Rogers, General Manager, Toronto Tempo. "She has played and led at the highest levels internationally and in the WNBA, and her experience, voice, and feel for the game are incredibly valuable as we continue to build our identity."

During her most recent WNBA season, Allemand averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, serving as a steady floor general and primary facilitator. Originally selected 33rd overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft, she has developed into a reliable presence recognized for her decision-making, defensive engagement, and consistency in the pick-and-roll.

In addition to her WNBA experience, Allemand has played extensively overseas and is a long-time member of the Belgian Women's National Team, bringing a global perspective and championship-level preparation to the Tempo locker room.

"I'm excited for this opportunity and for the chance to join the Toronto Tempo," said Allemand. "I know this is a city with a strong basketball culture, and I'm looking forward to contributing and growing with this team."

The signing of Allemand further strengthens the Tempo's backcourt with a player whose game is built on intelligence, connectivity and trust - key pillars as the organization prepares for the upcoming season.







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