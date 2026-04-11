Indiana Fever Re-Sign Guard Lexie Hull

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced the re-signing of guard Lexie Hull, seeing the Indiana stalwart return for her fifth season.

"Ensuring Lexie's return was a high priority for us," said team COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "She represents the heart of our team, and that was never more evident than in our playoff run last season. She impacts every aspect of the game on both ends of the floor and is a vital member of our core group. We are thrilled to have her back in a Fever uniform."

"Indy has been my home over the last four years, and there was no other place I could imagine playing right now. We still have unfinished business, and I'm so excited to continue building on all that we accomplished last season," Hull said. "I instantly fell in love with the fans during my rookie season and I've grown so much during my time here, both in our locker room and in the community. I'm a West Coast girl turned Midwesterner, and I'm ready to do everything I can to bring another WNBA championship to Indianapolis."

Hull returns to the Fever following a 2025 season which saw the guard set new career highs in points per game (7.2), rebounds per game (4.3), assists per game (1.8) and steals per game (1.2). Additionally, Hull recorded her first career double-double in June against Seattle with 15 points and 11 rebounds, followed by her first career postseason double-double against Las Vegas in September with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Along the way, Hull helped the Fever lift the 2025 Commissioner's Cup and secure a berth to the 2025 WNBA Semifinals for the first time in a decade.

Through five seasons with the Fever, Hull has appeared in 134 out of a possible 160 regular season games, totaling 741 points, 165 assists and 396 rebounds. Hull is currently just 25 offensive rebounds away and 19 three-pointers away from becoming 10th all-time in franchise history in both categories.

Before being drafted No. 6 overall by the Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Hull spent four years at Stanford University where she made two NCAA Final Four appearances, winning the NCAA Championship in 2021.







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