Arike Ogunbowale Re-Signs with the Dallas Wings

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have re-signed veteran guard and Dallas Wings franchise scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale, the team announced today.

"We are so excited that Arike has chosen to return to Dallas and build upon her great legacy here," said Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "We understand the unique opportunity we have in being able to welcome back our franchise's all-time leading scorer, and we are so grateful for Arike's loyalty to the Dallas Wings. Her commitment to the Wings and City of Dallas is undeniable and we are looking forward to building this team with her veteran leadership at the forefront."

Originally selected fifth overall by the Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Ogunbowale has spent her entire WNBA career in Dallas and has established herself as one of the most accomplished players in franchise and league history. She enters the 2026 season as the Wings' all-time leader in points, field goals made, three-pointers made and free throws made, while sitting just 42 assists and 50 steals away from becoming the franchise's all-time leader in those categories as well.

During the 2025 season, Ogunbowale averaged 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals across 29 regular-season games. Despite missing 15 games due to injury, her season was highlighted by several historic performances. On July 28 against New York, Ogunbowale matched the franchise's single-game assists record with 14, adding 15 points and tallying 10 dimes in the first half alone. The performance made her just the third player in WNBA history to record a points-assists double-double in a single half and the first in Wings history to achieve the feat.

Additionally, Ogunbowale surpassed A'ja Wilson for the second-most points scored through 200 career games (4,083) on May 27 against Connecticut, trailing only New York's Breanna Stewart. On May 21 against Minnesota, she tied Diana Taurasi as the fastest player in league history to reach 500 career three-pointers made, accomplishing the feat in 198 games and becoming the first player in Wings history to reach the milestone.

Ogunbowale's résumé is among the most decorated in the WNBA. She is a four-time WNBA All-Star (2021-2024) and a two-time All-Star Game MVP (2021, 2024). Her league honors also include All-WNBA First Team (2020), All-WNBA Second Team (2021, 2024), and WNBA All-Rookie Team (2019). Additionally, she led the league in scoring in 2020 (22.8 ppg) and steals in 2024 (2.1 spg). The 5-8 guard is just one of four active players with at least 4,400 points, 700 rebounds, 850 assists, 330 steals and 500 three-point field goals in her WNBA career and became the fastest player in league history to hit those marks on July 28, 2025 (219 games).

Outside of the WNBA, Ogunbowale has gained valuable experience playing overseas, competing in Turkey, Russia and China. Over the past two WNBA offseasons, she has also played in Unrivaled, including leading Mist BC to an Unrivaled championship title in 2026. Most recently in March, Ogunbowale joined Sichuan (China) for the WCBA playoffs, where she is currently averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Ogunbowale graduated from Notre Dame in 2019 after leading the program to its second NCAA Tournament title in 2018. She is the all-time leading scorer in Irish women's basketball history. While at Notre Dame she scored 2,626 points, won 136 games over four years, three ACC titles, a national title and a national runner-up finish.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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