Chicago Sky Sign Seven-Time All-Star Skylar Diggins

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed free agent guard and seven-time All-Star Skylar Diggins, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Skylar is a player we have coveted for years. We are ecstatic to bring her to Chicago," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She is one of the all-time elite passers in our game and continues to play at a high level on both sides of the ball."

"Diggins is the kind of player who elevates everyone around her," Head Coach Tyler Marsh said. "Skylar is a true veteran leader, and she possesses unmatched speed and shot creation potential. I can't wait to work with her."

In addition to her All-Star achievements, Diggins is a six-time All-WNBA Team selection and holds career averages of 16.4 points, 5.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

She is among all-time leaderboards for several franchises. For Dallas, she is the team's all-time leader in assists per game (4.9) while ranking third in points (2,670) and fourth in steals (225). Despite only playing three seasons in Phoenix, she is eighth on their all-time assists list (427). And in just two years with Seattle, she is fifth on their all-time assists leaderboard at (515).

Diggins is sixth all time in league history in assists per game (5.3), 25th in points (5,489) and eighth in points-assists double-doubles (16).

Diggins played collegiately with Notre Dame from 2009-13. In 150 college appearances, she averaged 15.7 points and 5.0 assists. In her time with the Fighting Irish, she made two National Finals and a Final Four.

For her outstanding college play, Diggins owns a bevy of collegiate accolades. She was a three-time AP All-American, a two-time Big East Player of the Year and made an All-Big East Team in all of her college seasons.

She is Notre Dame's all-time leader in free throws and minutes played, and ranks third in points (2,357), second in steals (381) and third in assists (745).

Diggins is an extremely decorated player in USA Basketball history, owning a 53-4 competitive record while there. She was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics USA team, helping the squad win gold. She also won gold medals in the 2012 FIBA 3x3 World Championship, 2011 World University Games, 2009 FIBA U19 World Championship and 2008 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

Diggins is originally from South Bend, Indiana, fewer than two hours from Chicago.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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