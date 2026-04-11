Indiana Fever Bolster Roster with Addition of Forward Monique Billings

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed eight-year WNBA veteran forward Monique Billings ahead of the 2026 season.

"Mo is a dynamic player on both sides of the ball, who adds a unique dimension to our frontcourt," said Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "Her ability to run the floor fits perfectly with the way we want to play, and her versatility will impact us in a big way on the defensive end."

"Fit is one of the most important things in the WNBA, so finding an organization that made me feel wanted and valued was a big factor during this process. At this point in my career, having fun while playing basketball is also very important to me, and Indiana checked all of the boxes," Billings said. "I'm looking forward to building off a fruitful offseason including the synergy I gained playing with both Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark during that time, meeting the rest of my teammates and, of course, the fans. Let's get busy, Indy!"

Billings, 29, comes to Indiana following a one-year stint with 2025 WNBA expansion side Golden State Valkyries where she appeared in 26 games, averaging 7.3 points per game and a told of 21 blocks and 16 steals.

Before making her way to Golden State, Billings spent time with the Atlanta Dream (2018-23), Dallas Wings (2024) and Phoenix Mercury (2024). Across her career, Billings has appeared in 239 games and has averaged 6.3 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Billings has spent extensive time playing overseas, including in Australia (Townsville Fire), China (Guangdong and Heilongjiang), Israel (Elitzer Ramia), Russia (Dynamo Kursk and Nadezhda Orenburg), South Korea (Asan Woori Bank Wibee) and Turkey (Besiktas and Fenerbache). Additionally, Billings competed this past offseason in Unrivaled where she was teammates with Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Billings made her senior national team debut in April of this year, playing with the United States as a member of the 2026 Women's World Cup Qualifying Team, helping the team to a 5-0 record while averaging 6.4 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. Billings was also recently part of the April USA Basketball training camp in Phoenix, Ariz. While with the USA, Billings was coached by Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White who served as an assistant for the United States, while also playing alongside Caitlin Clark in the qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico.

At the collegiate level, Billings spent four years as a member of the UCLA Bruins, averaging 13.5 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game in 141 games.

Billings will wear No. 25 for the Fever.







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