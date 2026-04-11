Zia Cooke and Mackenzie Holmes Return to the Storm

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the signing of free agents Zia Cooke and Mackenzie Holmes. Both players return following appearances on the Storm's 2025 roster. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cooke, a 5-foot-9 guard, spent the first three months of the 2025 regular season with the Storm before being traded to the Washington Mystics in the August 5 transaction that sent Brittney Sykes to Seattle. She was picked up by the Storm from waivers a few weeks later, rejoining the team at the end of August. During the 2025 regular season, Cooke averaged 10 minutes of play per game and shot a career-high 39.5% from three, scoring her 300th career point and dishing her 50th career assist. She was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft and won a national championship with the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022.

Last season, Holmes was signed as a free agent on June 16, after being released from the Storm following training camp. She was selected by the Storm at No. 26 in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft and missed the 2024 season after undergoing a procedure on her knee. The rookie forward made an appearance in 10 games throughout the 2025 regular season, averaging 5.8 minutes of playing time. The Indiana University graduate finished her collegiate career ranked first in four categories: the program's all-time leading scorer (2,530), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9) and wins (123). During her five seasons in Bloomington, she earned eight All-American selections, including a standout 2024 campaign in which she was named a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection and earned All-Big Ten Defensive Team, USBWA and AP All-America honors.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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