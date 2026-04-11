Chicago Sky Acquire Guard Jacy Sheldon

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky acquired guard Jacy Sheldon from the Washington Mystics in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Jacy made an impression on us with her toughness, competitiveness and ability to compete on both ends of the court," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She has proven to be a great young player who can shoot the ball and defend in this league. Jacy fits what we are looking for seamlessly."

Sheldon was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by Dallas. In two seasons across stints with Dallas, Connecticut and Washington, Sheldon holds averages of 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 35.1% from three.

In her rookie season with Dallas, Sheldon started in 26 of her 40 appearances, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 assists. She landed in Connecticut in a multi-team trade ahead of the 2025 season, going on to average 7.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.0% from the field, 41.2% from three (3.0 attempts) and 90.0% from the free throw line.

Sheldon was traded to Washington at the 2025 deadline and appeared in two games there.

She played her entire five-year collegiate career at Ohio State. In 130 games with the Buckeyes, she averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.0% from three.

In five seasons with Ohio State, she was a 2023-24 AP All-American, a two-time All-Big Ten Team member and earned two Big Ten All-Defense nods.

Sheldon is Ohio State's all-time leader in free-throw percentage at 85.0% and she ranks sixth in points (2,024), fourth in steals (250) and 10th in assists (399).

Chicago still holds four first-round picks in the next three drafts.

Chicago will tip off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.