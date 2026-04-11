Awak Kuier Returns to the Dallas Wings

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Center Awak Kuier will return to the Dallas Wings for the 2026 season, the team announced today. Kuier was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by Dallas and played three seasons with the Wings before returning to Europe, where she has been a standout in the Italian and Turkish professional leagues.

"Recruiting Awak back to Dallas and the WNBA was a huge priority for our staff during this offseason," said Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "Awak's game has continued to grow since last playing in the WNBA. She impacts the game at both ends of the court. Offensively, she can score at all three levels while defensively, she impacts the game with her length and athleticism. We are truly excited about Awak's return to Dallas."

During the 2025-26 season in Turkey playing with KBSL runner-up Galatasaray, Kuier averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting .593 from the field and .409 from three over 24 games. Over 17 Euroleague contests this year, she posted averages of 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals, shooting .654 overall. She led the Euroleague in blocks, finished second in double-doubles (five), was fifth in efficiency and sixth in field goal percentage.

Honors have poured in for Kuier during her time in Europe, including All-Turkish League Third Team (2026), All-Europeans Honorable Mention (2025), All-Italian League First Team (2025), All-Italian League All-Defensive Team (2025), All-Italian League Finals MVP (2024), All-Italian League Second Team (2024) and All-Italian A1 Honorable Mention (2023). She won an Italian Serie A1 Championship in 2024 while finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2025.

The Wings made Kuier the first player from Finland to play in the WNBA back in 2021. Then just 19 years old, the 6-6 center came off the bench over her first three seasons, averaging 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over 11.1 minutes per game. Kuier returned to Europe following the 2023 WNBA season.







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