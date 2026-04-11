Natisha Hiedeman Signs with Storm

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Champion Natisha Hiedeman has signed with the team. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"A leader on the court and in the community, Natisha brings a competitive edge to our team," said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. "Coming off one of the most efficient seasons of her career, she's ready to be a lead guard in our backcourt. We are thrilled to welcome Natisha to Seattle."

Hiedeman spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Lynx, helping the team reach the 2025 WNBA Semi-Finals and the 2024 WNBA Finals. In 2025, she appeared in every regular season game and shot a career-high 49.2% from the field while matching her career-high of 9.1 points per game. Hiedeman eclipsed 1,500 career points during her time with the Lynx. In September 2025, she was named the winner of the Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award, an honor given annually to the Lynx player who best demonstrates kindness, selflessness and overall regard for the well-being of others throughout the community.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native was the 18th overall pick in the 2019 draft. She was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, and had her rights traded to the Connecticut Sun. After a brief stint with the Atlanta Dream, she returned to the Sun, where she averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 assists and shot 39.9% beyond the arc over the course of five seasons. In 2022, she was ranked in the WNBA's top five for three-point percentage. In 2024, Hiedeman was traded to the Minnesota Lynx, where she played in all 40 of the regular season games while averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 assists and shot 38% from the field. The 5-foot-8 guard is a 38% career three-point shooter.

Hiedeman played for Marquette University and was named the 2019 Big East Player of the Year and earned an AP Honorable Mention All-American selection in her senior season. She became the highest draft pick in Marquette women's basketball history and finished her career just 27 points shy of setting the program's all-time scoring record.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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