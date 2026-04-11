Washington Mystics Aquire 2028 First-Round Pick

Published on April 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have acquired a 2028 first-round pick from the Chicago Sky in exchange for guard Jacy (Jay-cee) Sheldon.

During the 2025 season, Sheldon appeared in 28 games (17 starts) for Connecticut, averaging 7.5 points (47.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT%), 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 24.1 minutes per game. After being acquired by Washington in August 2025, she played in two games before a right ankle injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

Across the next three drafts (2026-28), the Mystics hold a total of 14 picks, including six first-round selections (3, 2026; 1, 2027; 2, 2028). Washington currently holds six picks in the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft: three in the first-round, two in the second round, and one in the third round. The Mystics currently have four picks in the 2027 WNBA Draft and four picks in the 2028 WNBA Draft: two in the first-round, one in the second round, and one in the third round.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 11, 2026

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