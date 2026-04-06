Washington Mystics and Jamila Wideman Part Ways

Published on April 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - Monumental Basketball announced today that Washington Mystics General Manager Jamila Wideman and the team have parted ways due to strategic differences. Wideman was named general manager on Dec. 23, 2024, following six years at the NBA league office, where she oversaw numerous player initiatives.

"Jamila has a long history in professional basketball, made many thoughtful contributions to the Mystics, and we are thankful for the time and work she devoted to the team," said Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger. "At this time, we are looking forward to this historic new season for the WNBA and remain focused on building sustainable success in Washington. I have every confidence in the team we have, and will continue to build, to move us toward our goals."

Head Coach Sydney Johnson will assume control of basketball operations with support from the Mystics existing staff.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 6, 2026

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