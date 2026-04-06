Portland Fire and Portland Thorns Announce Radio Partnership with Audacy Portland

Published on April 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Thorns and Portland Fire announced today that Audacy Portland will serve as the exclusive radio rightsholder for both franchises. Under the agreement, all Portland Fire games will air on 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT-AM) beginning in 2026, while Portland Thorns matches will air on KNKR-2 (KNRK-HD2), with 10 select games also simulcast on 910 ESPN Portland during the season.

Together with Audacy, the Portland Fire and Portland Thorns will help establish the Pacific Northwest's regional radio home for women's sports, expanding access to live coverage and storytelling around two of the region's most prominent women's professional teams.

Additionally, for Fire games, the radio broadcast will feature a pregame and postgame show. 910 ESPN Portland will deliver live pregame coverage and on-site activations from the Rose Quarter at Moda Center.

"We are committed to delivering an unparalleled listening experience for our fans of both the Thorns and Fire, said RAJ Sports Managing Director, Mike Whitehead. "Audacy Portland shares our passion for this extraordinary community. This partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing fans closer to the team and making games more accessible than ever."

"We're incredibly proud to welcome the Portland Fire and the Portland Thorns to the FAN Sports Network. Our city has long been a leader in supporting women's sports, and we're especially excited to welcome the Fire back to Portland after over two decades," said Ryan Cooley, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Portland. "Serving as the radio home for both teams is an important step in continuing to elevate women's sports and ensuring fans across the region can follow these athletes, their stories and their success."

Audacy Portland, which carries 105.1 The Fan (KRSK-FM) and 910 ESPN Portland, also serves as Portland's radio home for the Oregon Ducks and Seattle Seahawks and has 2.2 million total monthly broadcast listeners and an 823,000 monthly streaming audience.

Fans interested in purchasing Thorns tickets for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503-509-5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information. To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visit thorns.com/schedule.

Fans interested in purchasing Fire season ticket memberships can do so.

Listeners can tune in to Audacy Portland stations and connect with them via the social platforms below.

1 The Fan (KRSK-FM): Instagram, Facebook, and X

910 ESPN Portland (KMTT-AM)

KNKR-2 (KNRK-HD2)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 6, 2026

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