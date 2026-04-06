Sparks Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule

Published on April 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced their 2026 theme night and promotional schedule along with details for upcoming single-game ticket presales and on sales, giving fans an early look at one of the most dynamic and community-driven seasons in franchise history.

The 2026 season will feature a robust lineup of theme nights, giveaways and specialty ticket packages that celebrate the intersection of basketball, culture and the Los Angeles community.

Theme Nights & Giveaways:

May 10 vs. Aces - Opening Night Presented by UCLA Health - A high-energy start to the season celebrating the return of Sparks basketball. All fans in attendance will receive a 30 Seasons Commemorative Rally Towel.

May 17 vs. Tempo - AAPI Heritage Night - A celebration of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, spotlighting culture, tradition and impact across Los Angeles.

June 5 vs. Wings - Women's Empowerment Night presented by Anthem - An evening dedicated to celebrating and uplifting women on and off the court, highlighting leadership, progress and equity in sports and beyond.

June 7 vs. Fire - Pride Night - A vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, promoting inclusivity, visibility and equality through the power of sport. All fans will receive a limited-edition Sparks clear bag.

June 21 vs. Liberty - 30 Seasons Celebration - Honoring three decades of Sparks basketball by celebrating the players, moments and community that have shaped the franchise's legacy. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket.

July 6 vs. Storm - Hello Kitty Night - A fun, family-friendly night bringing together pop culture and basketball with a special Hello Kitty experience for fans of all ages. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Hello Kitty blind box giveaway.

July 10 vs. Sky - Made in L.A. Night - A tribute to the culture, creativity and communities that define Los Angeles, celebrating the city's unique identity.

July 22 vs. Mercury - Kids Day - A family-focused experience designed to inspire the next generation of Sparks fans through interactive, youth-centered programming.

August 20 vs. Dream - Dodgers Night - A celebration of Los Angeles sports culture, uniting two iconic franchises. All fans will receive a co-branded Sparks x Dodgers jersey.

August 22 vs. Sun - HBCU Night presented by Albert - A celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, highlighting their culture, legacy and impact through community programming and engagement.

August 24 vs. Dream - Small Business Night presented by Lendistry - Spotlighting local entrepreneurs and small businesses that help drive the Los Angeles economy and community forward.

August 28 vs. Mystics - Sneaker Night - A celebration of sneaker culture and its deep connection to basketball, style, and self-expression. The first 5,000 fans will receive exclusive Sparks socks.

September 24 vs. Valkyries- Fan Appreciation Night presented by UCLA Health - A thank you to the best fans in the WNBA for their continued support. All fans will receive the 2026 Sparks team photo.

Sparks members will receive early access to single-game tickets beginning on April 7. Additional presale windows will include half-season and multi-game plan buyers on April 8, along with select partner and affiliate presales. Single-game tickets for the first half of the season will go on sale to the general public on April 9. Presales for remaining games will begin May 13, with a full public on sale on May 14.

Fans can visit LASparks.com or contact a Sparks ticket representative for more information on tickets, memberships and exclusive packages.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 6, 2026

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