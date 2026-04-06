Chicago Sky Trade Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream, Acquire Draft Picks

Published on April 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky are trading Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream, the team announced today.

"The Sky are trading Angel to the Dream in exchange for two first-round picks. This trade is designed to achieve roster balance and represents a great opportunity for all parties," General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said.

"Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky," Pagliocca added. "We are thankful for her many important contributions to this league and this game, and we know she will continue to have a big impact on the court and beyond. We wish Angel all the best in her next chapter."

In the trade, the Sky are getting a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick from the Dream and are sending a second-round pick swap in 2028.

Reese was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Sky. In 64 career appearances with the Sky, Reese averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and was a two-time All-Star.

As a result of the trade, the Sky have five first-round picks in the next three seasons. They hold first-round picks in 2026 (No. 5 overall, via Connecticut), 2027 (own, Washington holds swap rights; via Atlanta), and 2028 (own, via Atlanta).

The Sky's 2026 regular season kicks off on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. CST on the road in Moda Center against the expansion Portland Fire.







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