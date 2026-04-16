UIC Named an Official Training Camp Home for WNBA's Chicago Sky in 2026

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) proudly announce a partnership in which UIC will serve as an Official Training Camp Home for the franchise this season. The training camp and regular season practices, to be held April 19-May 30 at the Flames Athletic Center, and the broader collaboration between UIC and the Sky, bring one of the league's premier franchises back to the heart of Chicago's West Side and further position UIC as a destination for elite athletic performance and high-impact events.

The Sky, who return home to the UIC campus after playing their first four seasons (2006-09) at UIC's Credit Union 1 Arena, will utilize the Flames' state-of-the-art athletics facilities as they prepare for the upcoming WNBA season, marking a unique intersection between professional women's basketball and Chicago's College Team.

"This is a landmark moment for UIC Athletics and our campus community," UIC Director of Athletics Andrea Williams said. "We are thrilled to welcome the Chicago Sky to the Flames Athletic Center. This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating UIC sports, investing in world-class resources and creating meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes and fans."

Hosting the Sky will provide UIC student-athletes with direct exposure to professional-level training, preparation and performance standards. The partnership is expected to include collaborative programming opportunities such as mentorship engagements, clinics and educational sessions connecting Sky players and staff with UIC teams.

"We are proud to partner with UIC to offer Sky players a premier training camp facility in downtown Chicago, as we work towards completion of our very own world-class performance center in Bedford Park this season," Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox said. "We are so appreciative of UIC's partnership and look forward to connecting with UIC student athletes, students, and community in a meaningful way."

Beyond the court, the partnership opens the door for a variety of fan and community engagement opportunities, including youth clinics, open practices, and co-branded marketing initiatives designed to connect the Sky with UIC students and the surrounding neighborhood.

The agreement also enhances UIC's visibility on a national stage, aligning the Flames with the continued growth and momentum of the WNBA while reinforcing the University's strategic focus on innovation, access and excellence.

Additional details regarding training camp schedules, fan engagement opportunities, and collaborative programming will be announced at a later date.







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