New York Liberty Sign Three-Time All-Star Satou Sabally to Multi-Year Deal

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty signed three-time All-Star and 2023 All-WNBA First Team selection Satou Sabally to a multi-year deal in open free agency, the team announced today.

"Being in position to add a player and person of Satou Sabally's caliber is a testament to what we are building here," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Her size, versatility, and basketball IQ give us incredible optionality and will unlock lineup combinations that will present significant problems for the opposition."

Kolb continued: "Satou chose New York because she wants to be part of a winning franchise and recognized the championship culture that already exists here. That speaks to her selfless mindset and her belief in what we are building. We're excited to see her thrive as a key part of a group that is committed to excellence and competing for championships year after year."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the New York Liberty and become part of an organization with such a strong championship DNA," Satou Sabally said. "The winning culture here is unmatched and I am fully ready to contribute from day one. I can't wait to get to work, connect with the fans and community, reunite with familiar faces, and do whatever it takes to help bring this city another WNBA title."

Sabally, a 6-4 forward, was selected by Dallas with the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 97 regular-season games (87 starts) with the Wings. The Oregon alum spent the 2025 WNBA season with Phoenix, where she recorded averages of 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in a career-high 39 games (all starts). Sabally put up 19.0 points per game in 10 playoff contests with the Mercury, the sixth-highest scoring average in the 2025 postseason. She has appeared in 19 career playoff games (15 starts) with averages of 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Sabally was named the 2023 Most Improved Player after averaging a career-high 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while dishing out 4.4 assists to join Candace Parker as the only players in league history to record such a stat line in a season. She shot 45.2 percent (38-for-84) from beyond the arc in 2024 to become the third player in WNBA history to shoot over 45 percent from 3-point range while averaging at least five attempts per game.

Sabally led Germany to the Quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics while ranking second among all players in scoring at 18.8 points per game, including a 33-point performance against Japan which was the highest individual scoring total since the 2016 Games and tied for the eighth-highest single-game scoring total in Olympic Games history. She won a EuroLeague Women's Championship with Fenerbahçe in 2023 and is a three-time Turkish KBSL Champion.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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