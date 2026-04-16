Chicago Sky Sign Sidney Cooks to Training Camp Contract

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed forward/center Sidney Cooks to a training camp contract, the team announced today.

Cooks is a 6-foot-4 big who most recently played for the Shaanxi Red Wolves of the Women's Chinese Basketball Association. In 24 games during the 2025-26 season, she averaged 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and made 34 of her 111 (30.6%) of her three-pointers.

Prior to going pro, Cooks played five collegiate seasons from 2017-23 with stops at Michigan State, Mississippi State and Seton Hall. In 151 total college games, she held averages of 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.6% from three (2.8 attempts).

She was a two-time All-Big East team member while at Seton Hall.

Cooks has USA Basketball experience, playing in the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, 2016 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup and 2017 USA U19 World Cup Team Trials. She earned gold for the 2016 USA U18 National Team and silver for the 3x3 USA U18 World Cup Team.

The Sky's roster now stands at 18 players.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







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