Lynx Re-Sign Forward Napheesa Collier

Published on April 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has re-signed forward Napheesa Collier. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

"Phee has been such an integral part of the Lynx since she was drafted in 2019. Coming off a historic 50/40/90 season and guiding the Lynx to the most wins in franchise history, Phee is hungry to position the Lynx for a championship run in 2026," said Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve.

Collier, a five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time All-WNBA and All-Defensive Team selection, enters her eighth season in Minnesota after being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft. In 2025, Collier appeared in 33 games (all starts) for the Lynx, averaging a career-high 22.9 points per game while shooting 53.1% from the floor, 40.3% from three and 90.6% from the free-throw line, becoming the first player in WNBA history to post 50/40/90 shooting splits while averaging 20+ points per game. She also recorded 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, ranking second in scoring, fourth in steals and fifth in blocks per game in the WNBA. The three-time 2025 WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month (May, June, July) posted six 30+ point contests and 15 games scoring 25+ points throughout the season, helping the Lynx to a franchise-best 34-10 regular season record and the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

The Jefferson City, Mo. native became the fastest player in the WNBA to reach 100 points last season, accomplishing the feat in just four games, and posted five consecutive double-doubles from May 23-June 8, surpassing 50 career double-doubles. Collier also established a franchise record of 54 consecutive made free throws from June 8-July 10, the sixth-longest streak in league history. She was named a captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and earned MVP honors after scoring a record-setting 36 points on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, leading Team Collier to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.

In seven seasons with Minnesota, Collier has played in 193 games (all starts), amassing over 3,500 points, and holds career averages of 18.4 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 33.6% from deep, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She ranks second in Lynx records for career steals (325) and scoring average (18.4), behind Maya Moore, along with ranking second in blocked shots (239) behind Sylvia Fowles.

The forward has led Minnesota to six playoff appearances, a 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship and one WNBA Finals appearance (2024) while earning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2024) and Rookie of the Year (2019) awards. Collier graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019 after becoming the fifth Husky all-time to reach 2,000+ points and 1,000+ rebounds, finishing her career with 2,401 points and 1,219 boards. She helped lead UConn to the Final Four in each of her four seasons with the team, coming away as national champions her freshman season (2015-16).







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