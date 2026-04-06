Two-Time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Joins Atlanta Dream

Published on April 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky in exchange for the Dream's first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. As part of the trade, Atlanta also receives the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028.

Reese, one of the most exciting players in the WNBA, brings her star power and championship pedigree to a team that had a historic 2025 season under first-year Head Coach Karl Smesko.

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans."

Reese, who led LSU to the 2023 National Championship and was awarded Most Outstanding Player honors, has quickly established herself as one of the premier frontcourt players in the WNBA. In just two professional seasons, she has recorded 49 career double-doubles while averaging 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2024 after setting WNBA rookie records for rebounds per game (13.1) and consecutive double-doubles (15). Reese is also the only player in WNBA history to average at least 12.0 rebounds per game in a season, accomplishing the feat in each of her first two professional seasons, an unprecedented start to her WNBA career.

A dominant presence on the glass, Reese led the league in rebounding in 2025, earning WNBA Peak Performer honors, and has twice been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Her relentless motor, physicality and consistency have made her one of the most productive players in the league early in her career.

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization," said Reese. "I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

The Dream enters the 2026 season following a historic 2025 campaign, finishing with a franchise-best 30 wins and a .682 winning percentage. Smesko's system, rooted in efficiency and player development, transformed Atlanta into one of the league's most effective teams, improving from last in offensive rating in 2024 to second in 2025.

"Angel's ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor is elite," said Smesko. "Her energy, toughness and instincts will thrive in our system, and we're excited to integrate her into the style of play we are constructing here in Atlanta."

The Dream saw multiple players deliver career-best seasons in 2025, highlighted by Allisha Gray's fourth-place finish in MVP voting, Rhyne Howard becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career three-pointers, Naz Hillmon earning Sixth Player of the Year honors, and Brionna Jones earning All-Star recognition while doubling her career total of double-doubles in her first season with the Dream.

The Dream will tip off the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Fans can secure their seats for one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history by visiting dream.wnba.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 6, 2026

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