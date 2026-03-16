Atlanta Dream Name Andrea Bailey Chief Revenue Officer

Published on March 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream announced today that Andrea Bailey has been named the organization's Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than two decades of leadership experience across professional sports, global partnerships, and commercial strategy.

Bailey will oversee the Dream's revenue operation, including corporate partnerships, ticket sales, premium experiences, and commercial strategy, as the franchise continues to expand its business operations and capitalize on the rapid growth of women's sports.

"Andrea is a proven revenue leader with an exceptional track record of building high-performing commercial teams and driving meaningful business growth," said Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "She brings the strategic discipline, deal-making ability, and leadership presence needed to accelerate our commercial momentum. Just as importantly, Andrea understands the unique opportunity in front of us, to build a best-in-class commercial team while continuing to elevate the business of women's sports."

Bailey most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Aquimo, where she led all commercial functions including sales, marketing, public relations, customer success, and product monetization.

Prior to Aquimo, Bailey served as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Center, where she oversaw more than $113 million in annual revenue and led a commercial organization of approximately 75 team members. Earlier in her career, Bailey spent more than 17 years with AEG Global Partnerships, rising to Vice President and managing an approximately $100 million portfolio across major sports and entertainment properties including the Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Galaxy, STAPLES Center, L.A. LIVE and L.A. LIVE Events.

Across her career, Bailey has helped deliver landmark partnerships with brands including Toyota, Delta Air Lines, Adidas, and Pernod Ricard.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Atlanta Dream at such an important moment for the organization and for women's sports," said Bailey. "The momentum around the league and the Dream's vision for the future present an extraordinary opportunity to build a best-in-class commercial organization while creating meaningful partnerships that support the continued growth of the game."

In her role, Bailey will focus on accelerating revenue growth across partnerships, ticketing, and premium experiences.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 16, 2026

Atlanta Dream Name Andrea Bailey Chief Revenue Officer - Atlanta Dream

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