Atlanta Dream to Host 20 Free PowerHerDreams Girls' Basketball Clinics Across Metro Atlanta During the 2026 WNBA Season

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Throughout the 2026 WNBA season, the Atlanta Dream will host 20 free, all-girls basketball clinics across metro Atlanta, with the goal of impacting at least 1,500 girls. These clinics underscore the Dream's commitment to community impact and its pillars of growing the game and empowering girls and women through sport.

The Power Her Dreams clinics will combine high-quality basketball skill development with real-life empowerment tools, helping participants build confidence, courage, and a strong sense of community. Girls ages 6-14 can participate in these clinics, where they will learn both basketball fundamentals and the importance of confidence and leadership skills.

"Our mission is to grow the game of basketball while empowering girls to be leaders, on and off the court," said Aisha Greenlee, Atlanta Dream director of community impact.

Each clinic will include a welcome and warm up session, skills stations, team scrimmages or competition games (by skill level), and empowerment moments. On the court, participants will be led by Atlanta Dream-trained youth coaches, focusing on technique, agility and game IQ. The empowerment moments will focus on building confidence, courage, and community. The Dream is committed to continuing to break barriers and provide opportunities for young girls in sports.

The Dream will partner with the Bria Janelle Foundation for one of the clinics. Clinic dates and locations are as follows:

DATE TIME LOCATION COUNTY

Tues March 24 & Wed March 25 5pm-8pm Atlanta Metropolitan State College Fulton

Tues April 28 3pm-5pm Coan Park 1530 Woodbine Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30317 Dekalb

Tues May 5 6pm-8pm JM Tull Gwinnett YMCA 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30045 Gwinnett

Thurs May 7 6pm-8pm North Atlanta High School 4111 Northside Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30327 Fulton

Wed May 20 6pm-8pm High Point Elementary School 520 Greenland Rd NE Sandy Springs, GA 30342 Fulton

Thurs June 4 1pm-3pm YMCA McCleskey 1055 E Piedmont Rd Marietta, GA 30062 Cobb

Tues June 9 3pm-5pm Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club 875 Riverside Pkwy Austell, GA 30168 Cobb

Tues June 16 3pm-5pm A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club 5360 Old Norcross Rd Norcross, GA 30071 Gwinnett

Thurs June 25 2pm-4pm Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta 461 Manget St SE Marietta, GA 30060 Cobb

Tues June 30 3pm-5pm Shaquille O'Neal Boys & Girls Club 168 Holly Smith Drive McDonough, GA 30253 Henry

Wed July 8 1pm-3pm Johnson Park Recreation Center 1781 Ebenezer Rd SW Conyers, GA 30094 Rockdale

Tues July 14 6pm-8pm Jessie Davis Park Gymnasium 7775 Malone St Douglasville, GA 30134 Douglas

Thurs July 30 1pm-3pm Wade Walker YMCA 5605 Rockbridge Rd Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Dekalb

Tues August 11 6pm-8pm Decatur Recreation Center 231 Sycamore St Decatur, GA 30030 Dekalb

Sat August 15 11am-1pm Collins Hill High School 50 Taylor Rd Suwanee, GA 30024 Gwinnett

Thurs August 20 6pm-8pm Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA 5600 W Jones Bridge Rd Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Gwinnett

Thurs August 27 4pm-6pm Morrow High School 4930 Steele Road Ellenwood, GA 30294 Clayton

Thurs September 3 6pm-8pm Lyndon Academy 485 Toonigh Rd Holly Springs, GA 30188 Cherokee

Wed September 9 6pm-8pm Boots Wards Recreation Center 4845 Dallas Hwy Powder Springs, GA 30127 Cobb

Tues September 15 6pm-8pm Forest Fleming Arena 3037 Pleasant Valley Dr Doraville, GA 30340 Dekalb

Over the past five years, the Dream hosted 5,000 girls during the PowerHerDreams clinics, providing hands-on basketball training, mentorship, and life skills development.

To register for the PowerHerDreams clinics, please visit https://dream.wnba.com/power-her-dreams-basketball-clinics.







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