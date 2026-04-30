Storm Waive Jalyn Brown, Elle Ladine and Beatrice Mompremier
Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived guards Jalyn Brown and Elle Ladine and forward Beatrice Mompremier.
The Storm tip-off off the 2026 season against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, May 8, at Climate Pledge Arena. After the home opener, the Storm hit the road for three games, visiting the Connecticut Sun on May 10, the Toronto Tempo on May 13 and finishing against the Indiana Fever on May 17.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026
- Storm Waive Jalyn Brown, Elle Ladine and Beatrice Mompremier - Seattle Storm
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Four Players - Phoenix Mercury
- Atlanta Dream to Host 20 Free PowerHerDreams Girls' Basketball Clinics Across Metro Atlanta During the 2026 WNBA Season - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Announce Local Broadcast Schedule, Including Expanded TV and Radio Programming for 2026 Season - Indiana Fever
- Toronto Tempo Waive Dara Mabrey, Maddison Rocci, and Kristy Wallace - Toronto Tempo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.