Storm Waive Jalyn Brown, Elle Ladine and Beatrice Mompremier

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived guards Jalyn Brown and Elle Ladine and forward Beatrice Mompremier.

The Storm tip-off off the 2026 season against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, May 8, at Climate Pledge Arena. After the home opener, the Storm hit the road for three games, visiting the Connecticut Sun on May 10, the Toronto Tempo on May 13 and finishing against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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