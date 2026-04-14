Atlanta Dream Targets Size, Versatility and International Experience with Three Picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream added three talented players in the 2026 WNBA Draft, selecting Madina Okot with the 13th pick, Indya Nivar with the 28th pick and Kejia Ran with the 43rd pick.

"We're really excited with the way tonight went," said Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "Okot is someone we've been targeting for a while now. We believe her best basketball is ahead of her. She's a great talent with an unlimited upside that Karl and the coaches are thrilled to be able to work with."

No. 13 - MADINA OKOT (mah-DEAN-uh oh-CAUGHT)

Center | 6-6 | Mumias, Kenya | South Carolina

Madina Okot is a recordsetting center from South Carolina, who in just two years of NCAA competition emerged as one of the nation's top frontcourt players. She brings exceptional size and strength to the floor, ranking third in the country with 22 doubledoubles. Dominant on the glass, Okot averages 10.6 rebounds per game, placing her 16th nationally.

A 2024 AllSEC Second Team selection, Okot cemented her place in South Carolina's record books. She ranks second in singleseason offensive rebounds (149) and third in both total rebounds (412) and defensive rebounds (236), underscoring her impact as one of the program's most powerful interior forces.

Before joining South Carolina, Okot, who is from Mumias, Kenya, played her junior season for Mississippi State starting every game for the Bulldogs. There she averaged 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, including 12 double-doubles. Okot grew up playing volleyball and didn't pick up basketball until she was 16 years old.

"I couldn't be more excited (about Okot)," said Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko. "We were really hopeful and maybe a bit pessimistic that she would be available. Her ability to crash the boards and the way she moves defensively, I think she'll be a good addition."

No. 28 - INDYA NIVAR (IN-dee-uh (like India) nuh-VAR)

Guard | 5-10 | Fayetteville, NC | North Carolina

Indya Nivar is a dynamic, defense-first guard known for her disruptive instincts, playmaking ability and all-around versatility. In her senior season at North Carolina, Nivar earned All-ACC Second Team and ACC All-Defensive Team honors after starting all 35 games and leading the Tar Heels in both steals and assists. She delivered one of the most unique performances in program history, recording a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals, matching the school's single-game steals record and becoming just the fourth player in ACC history to post a triple-double featuring steals. Nivar averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game, while totaling 94 steals on the season, the most by a Tar Heel in more than a decade.

A consistent two-way presence, she opened her senior season with a 14-game double-figure scoring streak and recorded multiple all-around performances, including six games with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists.

Nivar played her freshman season at Stanford, appearing in all 35 games and won gold with the U.S. at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Americas Championship. A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Nivar was named North Carolina Miss Basketball her senior year of high school.

"We like Navar's ability to make plays and her knack for the ball," said Smesko. "She's aggressive, attacks downhill and is not afraid of conflict. She is high energy and gets a ton of steals. We're excited that she was available and looking forward to seeing her compete in training camp."

No. 43 - KEJIA RAN (kuh-JEE-uh rahn)

Guard | 5-8 | China | CBA Beijing

A dynamic two-way guard, Ran impacts the game on both ends of the court. Known for her defensive versatility, she can guard multiple positions while disrupting passing lanes and contesting shots. Offensively, she plays with efficiency in the midrange and around the rim. Ran has represented China at the international level, earning recognition for her contributions in FIBA competition and her steady production against top global talent. At the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup, Ran averaged 19.1 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Single-game tickets are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets.







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