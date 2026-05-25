Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 82, Phoenix Mercury 80

Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM [4-1] vs. PHOENIX MERCURY [2-5]

Game 5 | May 24, 2026 | Gateway Center Arena, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 13 24 12 33 82

Phoenix 25 19 13 23 80

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Phoenix

Points Howard (21) Thomas, Cooper (20)

Rebounds Reese (10) Thomas (12)

Assists Canada (14) Thomas (12)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese ; this starting five has a 4-0 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Phoenix Mercury is now 18-29 overall and 13-11 at home.

The Dream's current 2026 season record is 4-1 following today's hard-fought win against the Phoenix Mercury.

Howard finished with 21 points, her second consecutive game with 20+ points.

This was Howard's 10th career game with 6 or more made threes.

Canada had a career high 14 assists tying the current Atlanta Dream record and marking her first double-double of the season adding 11 points.

Reese earned her 52nd career double-double and third of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dream finished with 8 assists in the 2nd quarter, the most assists in a quarter so far this season.

Dream rookies Indya Nivar and Isobel Borlase made their presence known with momentum shifting 3-pointers.

The Atlanta Dream went on a 24-11 run over the last 4:50 of the game.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Rhyne Howard: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal

Allisha Gray: 18 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Angel Reese: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals

Jordin Canada: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 14 assists, 3 steals

Isobel Borlase: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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