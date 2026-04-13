Indiana Fever Sign WNBA Champion Myisha Hines-Allen

Published on April 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have added veteran forward Myisha Hines-Allen, signing the eight-year pro ahead of the 2026 WNBA season.

"Myisha brings a unique skillset to our frontcourt rotation," said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. "She has been a consistent performer on both sides of the ball throughout her career and brings championship experience that will impact us on the court and in the locker room. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Fever."

"I'm excited to join the Fever. Playing for a contending team was a priority for me in free agency," Hines-Allen said. "The Fever check off all the boxes in what I was looking for, so I'm eager to play with these elite women and to get the chance to have the best fans in the league cheering for me, as well."

Hines-Allen joins the Fever following a season with the Dallas Wings, where she averaged 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 40 games played. Prior to joining the Wings, Hines-Allen began her WNBA career in 2018 with the Washington Mystics, who drafted her No. 18 overall that year.

The Montclair, N.J., native featured for the Mystics through the 2024 season, winning the 2019 WNBA Championship and was named a 2020 All-WNBA Second Team honoree over that span. That latter season saw Hines-Allen post career highs in points (17.0), rebounds (8.9) and field goal percentage (51.0).

The forward was traded to the Minnesota Lynx late in the 2024 season, helping the team reach the WNBA Finals, before signing with Dallas the following year. She has averaged 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game across her eight WNBA campaigns, shooting 43.8 percent from the field in her career.

Hines-Allen has also seen overseas stints with Heilongjiang Dragons (China), Galatasaray (Turkey), Virtus Bologna (Italy), Lattes Montpellier (France) and BC Enisey (Russia).

A graduate of the University of Louisville, Hines-Allen will wear No. 2 for the Fever.







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