Atlanta Dream to Play Milestone Five Games at State Farm Arena in 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream today announced that five of the team's 22 regular season home games during the 2026 WNBA season will be played at State Farm Arena, marking the most games played by a WNBA team at a single alternate venue during the 2026 season. The move reflects unprecedented fan demand and the organization's continued commitment to elevating women's basketball on the biggest stages in the Southeast's largest market.

The five-game slate at State Farm Arena begins with the Dream's 2026 home opener on May 17 against the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. The lineup also features a June 20 matchup with Eastern Conference foe the Indiana Fever - a rematch of last season's First Round playoff series - followed by a June 22 meeting with expansion franchise Toronto Tempo, marking back-to-back home games in the building. The Dream will return to State Farm Arena on August 16 for another showdown with Indiana before closing out the regular season home slate on September 19 against the Chicago Sky.

"There's nothing like Dream basketball in Atlanta," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. "Our fans bring unmatched passion and energy every night, and bringing five games to State Farm Arena allows us to share that atmosphere with even more people. It's a powerful moment for our franchise and a reflection of how much this city continues to embrace women's basketball."

"We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to host five Atlanta Dream games at State Farm Arena this season," said Andrew Saltzman, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena's President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer. "The WNBA's growth is undeniable, and we are honored to provide a world-class stage for these athletes and a top-tier experience for every fan who comes to cheer them on."

The Dream previously hosted two games at State Farm Arena in 2024 and one in 2025, all against the Indiana Fever. In 2026, the organization will feature four different opponents at the downtown venue, expanding access for fans and continuing to grow the WNBA's footprint in Georgia.

Atlanta has already demonstrated its ability to draw record-setting crowds at State Farm Arena. On August 26, 2024, the Dream set a new Georgia WNBA attendance record with 17,608 fans in attendance against the Indiana Fever, surpassing the previous record of 17,575 set earlier that June at the same venue. The momentum continued on May 22, 2025, when 17,044 fans filled the arena, further signaling the rapid growth of the game in the region.

The Dream enters the 2026 season riding momentum from one of the most successful years in franchise history. Atlanta finished the 2025 regular season 30-14, earning the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs and posting the highest winning percentage (.681) in franchise history. Under the leadership of head coach Karl Smesko, the Dream set a WNBA record for most wins by a first-year head coach, while three players earned All-Star honors. Playoff basketball returned to Atlanta for the first time since 2018, signaling a new era of sustained success for the organization.

By expanding its presence at State Farm Arena in 2026, the Dream aims to meet surging demand while continuing to elevate the profile of women's professional basketball in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.

The Dream will begin preparations for the 2026 season with two preseason contests, opening on the road against the Chicago Sky on April 29 before hosting the Washington Mystics at Gateway Center Arena on May 3.

Priority List presale begins April 1 at 9 a.m. ET, followed by a general presale (sign-up required) on April 2 at 9 a.m. ET. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 3 at 10 a.m. ET.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 25, 2026

Atlanta Dream to Play Milestone Five Games at State Farm Arena in 2026 - Atlanta Dream

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.