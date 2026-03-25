CBS Sports Reaches New Long-Term Multiplatform Rights Agreement with the WNBA

Published on March 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







CBS Sports and the WNBA have expanded their seven-year partnership through a new long-term, multiplatform rights agreement. Under the enhanced package, CBS Sports will feature up to 20 regular-season games annually on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+. CBS Sports will present 20 regular-season games for the upcoming 2026 season, marking the Network's most ever WNBA games on broadcast television.

"The WNBA's growth and cultural impact have never been stronger, and CBS Sports is proud to deepen our longstanding partnership with a league that continues to drive the evolution of women's sports," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "With our entire schedule of games on broadcast television, we are broadening the league's reach and amplifying the WNBA's momentum with best-in-class coverage that reflects the excellence of its athletes and resonates with fans."

Jordan Kent (play-by-play), Isis "Ice" Young (analyst) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) return as the WNBA on CBS's lead broadcast team.

THE WNBA TIP OFF SHOW, the Network's pregame, halftime and postgame studio show, is back and will expand to support 10 matchups including six shows airing on CBS and Paramount+ and four digital-exclusive editions available via CBS Sports HQ. The show will also welcome Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie as analyst and CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell as host, joining analyst Renee Montgomery.

The full 2026 WNBA on CBS schedule will be announced at a later date.







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