Toronto Tempo Name Olaf Lange as Associate Head Coach

Published on March 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto ON] - The Toronto Tempo announced today the team has named Olaf Lange as Associate Head Coach ahead of the franchise's inaugural season. Lange joins a coaching staff that already includes Head Coach Sandy Brondello and assistant coaches Ciara Carl and Brian Lankton, further strengthening the foundation of one of the league's newest franchises.

A two-time WNBA champion and head coach of the German national team, Lange brings more than 30 years of elite coaching experience across the WNBA, international professional leagues, and national teams. He will report to Brondello and work alongside Carl and Lankton as part of the team's integrated coaching group.

"Olaf is another women's basketball industry expert whose experience immediately elevates our organization," said Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. "He's a WNBA champion, a national team head coach, and someone who has coached across multiple continents. As we assemble this staff, our focus has been on surrounding our players with leaders who understand accountability, growth, and the demands of the modern game. Olaf brings that perspective and strengthens an already outstanding coaching group."

In his role, Lange will support Brondello and the broader coaching staff across all areas of team preparation and performance, including player development, scouting, game planning, and on-court strategy.

Lange most recently served as an assistant coach with the New York Liberty from 2022-2025, contributing to the franchise's 2024 WNBA Championship season. He previously won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and brings experience with three different WNBA organizations over the course of his career.

Internationally, Lange has built one of the most accomplished resumes in women's basketball. He served as head coach of the German women's national team from 2001-2003 and later as head coach of the Russian women's national team from 2017-2019. At the club level, Lange led UMMC Ekaterinburg to five Russian Women's Basketball Premier League championships and three FIBA EuroLeague Women titles. He is currently an assistant coach with the Australian women's national team and helped guide the program to a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A native of Berlin, Germany, Lange began his coaching career after graduating from Humboldt University and has since worked across Europe, Australia, and North America, building a resume that spans professional leagues, national teams, and international competitions.

For more information on the Toronto Tempo, please visit tempo.wnba.com.







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