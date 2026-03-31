Masai Ujiri Joins Toronto Tempo Ownership Group

Published on March 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto, ON] - Masai Ujiri, one of the most respected executives and visionaries in global basketball, has joined the Toronto Tempo as a Principal Owner.

As the architect of the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA Championship and founder of Giants of Africa, Ujiri has dedicated his career to empowering global communities through sport while championing women's empowerment, equity, and opportunity at every level of leadership and development. Now, as an owner of the Toronto Tempo, he brings that same vision to developing the next generation of leaders in women's basketball in Canada and around the world.

"As an honourary Canadian, I'm excited to be part of the Tempo team as I believe they are building something truly historic - a franchise that represents not only Canada, but the future of basketball," said Ujiri. "I believe deeply in the vision behind the Tempo: creating female leaders, elevating women not just on the court, but across the organization, and building championship culture from day one. This is more than just a new team - it's a defining moment in women's basketball globally."

Ujiri's commitment to advancing women in sport comes to life through Tempo Rising, an innovative global coaching mentorship program launching today in collaboration with the Tempo. A first-of-its-kind initiative, Tempo Rising supports emerging women-identifying and non-binary coaches at the introduction-to-competition level who are shaping the future of the game in their communities. The program offers exclusive access to mentorship, professional development, and hands-on coaching experiences, guided by Masai Ujiri alongside General Manager Monica Wright Rogers and Head Coach Sandy Brondello, with a focus on value-driven coaching, community impact, and long-term growth. Interested candidates can apply here.

"Masai's leadership, his vision, and his deep belief in the power of sport make him an extraordinary addition to our ownership group," said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "In his role as a Principal Owner, his influence and values align perfectly with what the Tempo stands for - equity, excellence, and purpose. Together, we will continue to build a franchise that reflects the best of what sport can do for communities here in Canada and around the world."

Ujiri joins in a Principal ownership role alongside Serena Williams.

Watch the announcement video on the Toronto Tempo's official YouTube channel here. More information about the Tempo, including details on tickets and merchandise, can be found at tempo.wnba.com.







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