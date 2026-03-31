Paige Bueckers Named to USA Basketball Training Camp Roster

Published on March 31, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - The USA Basketball Women's National Team announced today the 15 players who will participate in a training camp set for April 1-3 in Phoenix. Included on the roster is Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

The camp will feature Olympic gold medalists Napheesa Collier (2024, 2020), Sabrina Ionescu (2024) and A'ja Wilson (2024, 2020). Stefanie Dolson, who won a 3x3 gold medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, will also join in Phoenix.

Ionescu (2022) and Wilson (2018, 2022) are World Cup champions.

Bueckers, Monique Billings and Rae Burrell return from the squad that went 5-0 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying earlier this month. Bueckers, Cameron Brink, Veronica Burton, Rickea Jackson and JuJu Watkins attended the camp held in December 2025.

Mikayla Blakes won gold at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup and will make her senior national team camp debut. Burton, Collier, Dolson, Jackson and Brittney Sykes have all competed at past FIBA Women's AmeriCups.

In addition, Azura Stevens, who has past USA experience, will be in attendance.

Brink, Bueckers, Collier, Dolson, Ionescu, Mitchell, Stevens and Watkins own gold medals from various junior competitions.

Kayla Thornton will make her USA Basketball debut in Phoenix.

Several players feature 3x3 experience, including Olympic medalist Dolson (2020, gold), World Cup gold medalist Brink (2023), and AmeriCup medalists Burton (2025, gold; 2022, bronze), Jackson (2023, silver) and Stevens (2024, silver). Bueckers, Jackson, and Sykes have played in 3x3 junior competitions. Burton won bronze at the 2026 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup on March 15.

2025-28 USA Basketball Women's National Team head coach Kara Lawson (Duke University) will lead training camp. She will be assisted by court coaches Niele Ivey (Notre Dame), Natalie Nakase (Golden State Valkyries), Shea Ralph (Vanderbilt University), Nate Tibbetts (Phoenix Mercury) and Stephanie White (Indiana Fever).

Nakase, Tibbetts and White were court coaches at the Women's National Team training camp in December and were assistant coaches at the World Cup Qualifying Tournament earlier this month.

Ivey will make her first coaching appearance with the senior team but has experience with several junior women's national teams. She is set to make her USA Basketball head coaching debut leading the 2026 USA Women's U18 National Team at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup. Previously, she served as an assistant coach for the 2025 USA Women's U19 National Team and 2024 U18 National Team and was a court coach at the 2023 USA Women's U19 National Team trials. Ivey just completed her sixth season as head coach at the University of Notre Dame, leading the team to their first Elite Eight since 2019.

Ralph was a court coach at the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team Trials. She is a seven-time national champion as a player or coach who spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Connecticut before being named the head coach at Vanderbilt University in 2021. This season, Vanderbilt advanced to the Sweet 16 and their 29 wins were the third-most in a season in school history.

White, the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year, was a court coach at the April 2024 Women's National Team Training Camp and also played for the USA at the 1997 Jones Cup and the 1994 U.S. Olympic Festival. During the 2025 season, White led the Fever to a franchise-best 24 wins. Tibbetts, who made it to the WNBA Finals in 2025 with Phoenix, was the head coach of the USA Basketball Men's Pan American Games Team that finished third in 2011. Nakase, the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year, helped the Valkyries become the first-ever expansion franchise to make the playoffs in their first season.

USA Women's National Team managing director Sue Bird will evaluate players prior to naming a team for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, which will take place from Sept. 4-13, 2026, in Berlin. The USA will seek their fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 31, 2026

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