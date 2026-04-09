Dallas Wings Trade Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX -The Dallas Wings have traded forward Diamond Miller to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for center/forward Rayah Marshall.

Miller was acquired by the Wings in a midseason trade with the Minnesota Lynx last August. She appeared in 15 regular-season games for Dallas, averaging 3.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. The Lynx exercised Miller's fourth-year rookie option last May, prior to the trade with Dallas. The University of Maryland graduate was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Marshall was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft out of the University of Southern California. She appeared in 15 regular-season contests for the Sun in 2025, averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

The Los Angeles native was a four-year standout at USC from 2021-2025, where she helped lead the team to back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight appearances (2024, 2025), as well as the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament and 2025 Big Ten regular season championship titles. Marshall earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2025), All-Pac 12 First Team (2023) and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (2023) honors during her collegiate career and became the eighth player in USC women's basketball history to surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds over her four seasons with the Trojans.

Entering their 11th season in North Texas, the Dallas Wings tip off their 2026 slate on the road at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at noon CT. The Wings will make their home debut at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream.







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