Migna Touré Accepts Qualifying Offer from Connecticut Sun

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that Migna Touré has signed a training camp contract extended by Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. Per team policy, no details were released.

Touré, a native of Nevers, France, returns to Connecticut after most recently competing alongside Sun guard Leïla Lacan at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament France for the French Women's National Team. The 6-0 shooting guard averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over five games during the tournament. During the 2025 offseason, she also played for Besiktas in the Turkish Women's Basketball League, averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and a steal per game in 19 games. During the 2025 WNBA season, Touré appeared in five games for the Connecticut Sun, averaging 13 minutes per contest. Touré has played professionally in France since 2012 and has enjoyed great success within the French National Team circuit, including a gold-medal finish at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup and a fourth-place finish with the French 3x3 team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Connecticut Sun hosts its 2026 WNBA regular season Home Opener presented by TD on May 10 against the Seattle Storm at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.