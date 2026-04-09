UCLA's Lauren Betts, Spain's Awa Fam Thiam, UConn's Azzi Fudd and TCU's Olivia Miles Headline Prospects to Attend WNBA Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investmen

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - UCLA center Lauren Betts, Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd, Spain National Team center Awa Fam Thiam and TCU guard Olivia Miles headline the list of 15 prospects who will attend the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY on Monday, April 13 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN, with exclusive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The draft on ESPN, along with the WNBA Orange Carpet Special (ESPN2, 5:30 p.m. ET) and WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 6:30 p.m. ET), will also be available live on the ESPN App.

The other prospects who will be in attendance are forward Nell Angloma (France), forward Angela Dugalić (UCLA), guard Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA), guard Flau'jae Johnson (LSU), guard Raven Johnson (South Carolina), guard Gianna Kneepkens (UCLA), guard Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), forward Cotie McMahon (Ole Miss), center Madina Okot (South Carolina/Kenya), guard Kiki Rice (UCLA), and forward Marta Suárez (TCU/Spain).

As determined by the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery on Nov. 23, the Dallas Wings hold the top pick in the draft, followed by the Minnesota Lynx at No. 2 and the Seattle Storm at No. 3. The Washington Mystics have the fourth selection, and the Chicago Sky have the fifth. The WNBA's newest teams, the expansion Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, will select sixth and seventh, respectively, in the first round.

The draft-night festivities will tip off with invited players showcasing their personalities and unique fashion styles on the WNBA's iconic Orange Carpet presented by Coach. Earlier in the day, they will visit the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony celebrating the draft.

Here is a closer look at the prospects who will attend the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

Nell Angloma (France): A 5-11 forward who most recently played at Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration, Angloma has excelled for France in international competition. At the FIBA Women's Basketball U19 World Cup last July, Angloma earned All-Second Team honors after averaging a team-leading 17.0 points per game and adding 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. That followed her MVP performance at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket 2024, where she led France to the title.

Lauren Betts (UCLA / USA): The 6-7 Betts led UCLA to the national championship and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. In both 2025 and 2026, she was an AP All-America First Team pick, the Lisa Leslie Award winner as the nation's best center, and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. This season, Betts was also the Big Ten Player of the Year and a candidate for multiple national Player of the Year honors while averaging 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Angela Dugalić (UCLA / USA): Dugalić helped UCLA reach the Final Four in 2025 and again this season when the Bruins won the national championship. The 6-4 forward won the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Award this season after averaging 9.0 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. A native of Des Plaines, Ill., Dugalić has represented her parents' homeland as a member of the Serbia National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Awa Fam Thiam (Spain): The 6-4 center has played professionally with Valencia Basket of Spain's Liga Femenina de Baloncesto, debuting with the club at age 15 in December 2021. Fam Thiam, who will turn 20 on June 17, also plays for the Spain National Team, for whom she averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game at the FIBA Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament in March. At the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 last June, she averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Azzi Fudd (Connecticut / USA): A 5-11 guard, Fudd helped UConn to four Final Fours and win the 2025 national championship, earning the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor that year. An AP All-America First Team pick this season, Fudd was also a finalist for numerous national Player of the Year honors and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the top shooting guard. She averaged a career-high 17.3 points per game, led the nation with 117 made threes, and was fifth in three-point shooting percentage (.447).

Gabriela Jaquez (UCLA / USA): The 6-0 guard helped UCLA reach the Final Four for the second consecutive year and propelled the Bruins to their first NCAA national championship with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the title game. Jaquez was a finalist for the 2026 Cheryl Miller Award as the nation's best small forward and an All-Big Ten Second Team pick after averaging a career high 13.5 points per game. She also set personal bests in field goal percentage (53.9) and three-point shooting percentage (39.0).

Flau'jae Johnson (LSU / USA): A two-time finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's top shooting guard (2025 and 2026) and a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award as the National Player of the Year this year, Johnson ranks sixth in LSU history with 2,050 career points. An AP All-America Third Team pick her final two seasons, she averaged 14.2 points per game this year. The 5-10 guard helped LSU to the 2023 national title, followed by two Elite Eight appearances and a Sweet 16 berth this season.

Raven Johnson (South Carolina / USA): As a starter, Johnson helped the Gamecocks to three straight Final Fours, including an undefeated 38-0 national championship in 2023-24. This season, the 5-9 Johnson was a finalist for the Dawn Staley Award and Nancy Lieberman Award for her play at guard when she ranked fourth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.16). She also recorded career highs of 9.8 points and 5.1 assists per game and career-best percentages in all shooting categories.

Gianna Kneepkens (UCLA / USA): In her first season with the Bruins, the Utah transfer helped UCLA win the national title with a team-high 87 made threes. The 6-0 guard was an AP All-America Honorable Mention pick and a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the country's top shooting guard after having twice been a semifinalist for the Cheryl Miller Award as a small forward. She shot 49.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range this season.

Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina / USA): A transfer from Florida State this season, Latson helped South Carolina reach the national championship game, averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists while shooting a career best 48.6 percent from the field. The 5-9 guard, who averaged more than 21 points per game in each of her three prior seasons, was a finalist this year for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's top shooting guard for the second consecutive year.

Cotie McMahon (Ole Miss / USA): McMahon starred at Ole Miss this season after transferring from Ohio State, where she was a two-time All-Big Ten First Team pick. The 6-4 forward made the ballot for the John R. Wooden Award as the National Player of the Year this season and was a Cheryl Miller Award finalist as the nation's best small forward. She also was the SEC Newcomer of the Year, and an All-SEC First Team pick after averaging career highs of 19.5 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Olivia Miles (TCU / USA): Miles was a three-time AP All-America Second Team pick and finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard (2023, 2025, and 2026). This season, the 5-10 guard was also a candidate for multiple National Player of the Year honors. She led the nation in triple-doubles (6) and ranked seventh in assists per game (6.6). The Big 12 Player of the Year, Miles became the first NCAA player to average at least 19 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.5 steals per game in a season.

Madina Okot (South Carolina / Kenya): In her second season of NCAA basketball, Okot, a 6-6 center from Mumias, Kenya, was a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation's top center and an All-SEC Second Team choice while helping the Gamecocks reach the national championship game. A transfer from Mississippi State, Okot ranked tied for third in the nation in double-doubles (22) and 16th in rebounds per game (10.6) this season while contributing 12.8 points per game.

Kiki Rice (UCLA / USA): Rice helped UCLA to the Final Four in 2025 and to the 2026 national championship. This season, the 5-11 guard was a semifinalist for both the Naismith Trophy as the National Player of the Year and the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's best point guard when she ranked eighth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5). An AP All-America Honorable Mention pick, Rice also averaged career-bests of 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Marta Suárez (TCU / Spain): A 6-3 forward and a member of Spain's national team program, Suárez capped her college career at TCU this season after previously excelling at Tennessee and California. She recorded career highs of 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds and shot a career-best 37.0 percent from three-point range, joining Olivia Miles to give TCU one of the nation's top scoring duos. Suárez's career-high 33 points in a Sweet 16 win over Virginia propelled TCU into the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Below are the players confirmed to attend the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

Name School/Country Position Height

Nell Angloma France F 5-11

Lauren Betts UCLA / USA C 6-7

Angela Dugalić UCLA / USA F 6-4

Awa Fam Thiam Valencia Basket / Spain C 6-4

Azzi Fudd Connecticut / USA G 5-11

Gabriela Jaquez UCLA / USA G 6-0

Flau'jae Johnson LSU / USA G 5-10

Raven Johnson South Carolina / USA G 5-9

Gianna Kneepkens UCLA / USA G 6-0

Ta'Niya Latson South Carolina / USA G 5-9

Cotie McMahon Ole Miss / USA F 6-0

Olivia Miles TCU / USA G 5-10

Madina Okot South Carolina / Kenya C 6-6

Kiki Rice UCLA / USA G 5-11

Marta Suárez TCU / Spain F 6-3

The list of athletes invited to draft, as well as the broader pool of prospects, includes international players who participated in WNBA/NBA- and FIBA-led events during their journeys. Madina Okot, from Kenya, participated in the 2022 Basketball Without Borders Africa camp, and Gisela Sanchez of Spain attended the 2019 Basketball Without Borders Europe camp. Taking part in the NBA and FIBA's Basketball Without Borders All-Star camp were Charlisse Leger-Walker of New Zealand (2019) and Saffron Shiels of Australia (2024). To date, 19 former Basketball Without Borders participants have gone on to be selected in the WNBA Draft.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 9, 2026

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