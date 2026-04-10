WNBA and NBA Board of Governors Approve WNBA Expansion Teams in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia
Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK6 - The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have formally approved WNBA expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia, the WNBA announced today. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030.
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