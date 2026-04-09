Connecticut Sun Acquire Diamond Miller

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the team has acquired Diamond Miller as part of a trade with the Dallas Wings. As part of the deal, Dallas receives Rayah Marshall.

"Rayah has been special to us from the moment we drafted her," said Connecticut Sun General Manager, Morgan Tuck. "In just a short time, she brought such a positive energy and presence every single day. That's what makes decisions like this so tough. We're sad to see her go because she's been such a joy to have on our team. At the same time, we're really excited for her and this next opportunity. We'll be rooting for her every step of the way."

Miller was selected No. 2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft. During her rookie campaign, the 6-3 forward garnered WNBA All-Rookie Team honors after finishing second in scoring (12.1 ppg), fifth in rebounding (3.5 rpg) and second in assists (2.5 apg) among all rookies. In 2025, Miller averaged four points and one rebound, shooting 40% from the field, in 40 games played with both the Lynx and the Wings.

Most recently, Miller has been playing for Athinaikos Qualco in the Greek Women's Basketball League, where in six games played during the regular season, she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 17.7 minutes per game. She also helped Athinaikos to the Eurocup Finals, averaging five points, 1.3 rebounds, and one assist in 9.1 minutes.

A 2023 WBCA All-American while at the University of Maryland, Miller was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten honoree while leading the Terrapins with 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during her senior season. The three-time All-Big Ten honoree scored in double figures in 33 of 34 games played in 2022-23.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







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