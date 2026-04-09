Indiana Fever Unveil First Look Inside $78M Sports Performance Center Set to be WNBA's Largest

Published on April 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (April 9, 2026) - Fever today unveiled the first interior renderings of the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, offering a detailed preview of what will be the largest and most advanced training facility in the WNBA.

The newly released renderings showcase the $78 million, 108,000-square-foot, three-story facility, designed as a fully integrated, year-round hub for performance, recovery, lifestyle and team connection.

Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis near Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the facility is expected to open prior to the 2027 WNBA season.

"These renderings bring our vision into focus," said Indiana Fever Team President Kelly Krauskopf. "Every element of this facility has been intentionally designed around our players including how they train, recover, connect and live day to day. This will set a new standard for women's sports and continue to position Indianapolis at the center of that momentum."

Purposefully designed to support the full experience of professional women athletes, the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center integrates elite basketball performance spaces with comprehensive wellness, recovery, lifestyle and family focused amenities, creating a seamless ecosystem that redefines what a player-first environment can be.

"Throughout this process, player feedback and needs have been the top priority for this training center, and I am grateful that our organization continues to invest in the Fever and set the standard for player care," said Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston. "Every aspect of our experience has been thought of, supporting who we are as players on the court just as much as who we are as people off of it. I can't wait until we make this building our home next season."

The renderings highlight a series of signature spaces across the facility designed with athlete insights including:

Light-filled, dual practice courts anchored by a fully integrated performance environment, including strength and conditioning, sports medicine and rehabilitation;

A comprehensive recovery suite featuring hydrotherapy pools, infrared sauna, red light therapy, and dedicated massage and treatment rooms;

"The Hub," a central gathering space designed to celebrate team achievements and Fever history, while fostering connection and daily interaction among players and staff;

A luxury, next-generation player locker room featuring individual player studios with dedicated space for preparation, recovery and personal expression, along with a private lounge;

A chef-driven nutrition program, including a full-service kitchen, nutrition and smoothie bar, and indoor-outdoor dining spaces designed to fuel performance; and

Lifestyle and support amenities such as a content production studio, podcast room, player nail/hair/makeup salon, golf simulator, and player dedicated child care spaces.

The facility will also feature fan-facing experiences on the ground level, including a public lobby anchored by the Hall of Excellence, showcasing the history and legacy of the Indiana Fever, and a team store offering unique merchandise and retail experiences.

Beyond the player environment, the performance center also includes integrated front office and coaching spaces, collaborative meeting areas and premium player support amenities, creating a seamless environment that supports performance on and off the court.

Construction began in summer of 2025 and is being led by Shiel Sexton with global design firm Populous as architect.

As Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever prepare to return to the court this season, single game tickets for preseason and select single game tickets for regular season are now on sale at feverbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.