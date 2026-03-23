Herb Simon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Issue Statement on Passing of David Simon
Published on March 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Herb Simon and Pacers Sports & Entertainment issued the following statement on the passing of David Simon:
"My family and I are deeply saddened by my nephew David's passing. I was proud to see him grow into an exceptional and transformative leader whose vision, dedication and discipline helped shape Simon Property Group into the world's leading retail real estate company. His impact on our family, our community and the real estate industry will be felt for generations to come. We will miss him greatly."
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 23, 2026
- Herb Simon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Issue Statement on Passing of David Simon - Indiana Fever
- Phoenix Mercury Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule, Including the First-Ever WNBA Game in South Dakota - Phoenix Mercury
- Chicago Sky Announce Two-Game 2026 Preseason Schedule - Chicago Sky
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