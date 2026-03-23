Chicago Sky Announce Two-Game 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on March 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced two preseason games ahead of their 2026 schedule, on April 25 against the Phoenix Mercury and on April 29 versus the Atlanta Dream.

The Sky will first play the Phoenix Mercury on April 25 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 3 p.m. CST. The matchup between the two teams is the first WNBA game ever played in the state of South Dakota.

On April 29, the Sky play in front of their home crowd at Wintrust Arena at 6 p.m. CST. The Chicago Sky's ticketing information can be found here.

The Sky have never played Phoenix in the preseason in franchise history. Chicago and Atlanta have squared off twice all time in the preseason, with the Sky winning in 2015 and the Dream winning in 2018.

Broadcast information for both games will be announced at a later date.

The Sky's 2026 regular season kicks off on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. CST on the road in Moda Center against the expansion Portland Fire. Chicago's first four games of the season are on the road before the regular season home opener on Wednesday, May 20 against the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. CST.

Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing for the team.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 23, 2026

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