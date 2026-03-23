Phoenix Mercury Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule, Including the First-Ever WNBA Game in South Dakota

Published on March 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced its two-game preseason schedule for the 2026 WNBA season. The Mercury will take on the Chicago Sky at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 25, marking the first WNBA game ever played in the state. The Mercury will then host the Japan Women's Basketball National Team at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 29.

Tickets for the April 25 game in Sioux Falls go on sale Wed., March 25 at 8:00 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the home preseason game on April 29 are on sale now at phxmerc.com/tix.

The Mercury's visit to South Dakota marks a homecoming for head coach Nate Tibbetts, who grew up in the Sioux Falls area, played at the University of South Dakota and coached for the University of Sioux Falls and the NBA G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce. His father, Fred Tibbetts, coached high school girls and women's collegiate basketball in South Dakota for more than 30 years, winning an unprecedented 11 high school state championships. Mercury assistant coach Megan Vogel also has local ties as a standout player at South Dakota State, finishing her career second on the program's all-time scoring list.

As part of the trip to bring Mercury basketball to Sioux Falls, the team will host an all-girls youth basketball clinic led by Mercury players and coaches at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, April 24. Registration for the clinic is now open here.

The Mercury will return home to face the Japan Women's Basketball National Team at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday, April 29. This marks the third time the two teams have met in an exhibition game, having previously hosted the Japanese Women's National Team in 2012 and 2013.

Both preseason games will be broadcast on Arizona's Family 3TV, with the April 29 contest also airing on Arizona's Family Sports.

2026 MERCURY PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT SITE TIME (PT) BROADCAST

Sat. April 25 Chicago Sky

Sanford Pentagon,

Sioux Falls, S.D. 1:00 p.m. Arizona's Family 3TV

Wed. April 29

Japan Women's Basketball National Team

Mortgage Matchup Center 7:00 p.m.

Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 23, 2026

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