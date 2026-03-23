Sparks Announce 2026 Preseason Slate

Published on March 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today announced their two-game 2026 preseason schedule, highlighted by an international showcase and the organization's return to San Diego for the first time in over a decade.

The Sparks will open preseason play on Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m., hosting the Nigerian Women's National Team at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State University. The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams and underscores the continued growth of the global women's game.

The game also represents the Sparks' first appearance in San Diego since May 1, 2010, when the team hosted the Chinese Women's National Team in the first WNBA game ever played in the city. Los Angeles earned a 78-58 victory, led by Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Ticha Penicheiro, who recorded a game-high seven assists.

The Sparks will conclude their preseason schedule on Sunday, May 3, traveling to Portland to face the Fire at 4 p.m. at Moda Center. The game will mark the Sparks' first appearance in Portland since 2002. In the teams' last meeting, Lisa Leslie recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double. Los Angeles holds an 8-1 all-time record against the Fire, including six consecutive victories.

Details regarding tickets for the Sparks' preseason game in San Diego will be announced at Sparks.WNBA.com in the coming weeks. Fans interested in securing priority access, as well as season and half-season ticket memberships, can email tickets@la-sparks.com for more information.

The Sparks will tip off the 2026 WNBA regular season on Sunday, May 10, when the team hosts the 2025 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces at 3 p.m.







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