Indiana Fever Adds Home Preseason Game against Nigeria National Team

Published on March 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced an addition to the team's 2026 preseason schedule, adding a game against the Nigeria Women's National Team on Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 30 at 2 p.m. ET, with presale opportunities for MVPs beginning earlier in the day. Information on presale access and timing will be communicated directly to MVPs.

Nigeria is currently ranked No. 8 in the world, with D'Tigress most recently winning gold at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket tournament to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

The Nigeria matchup joins two previously announced games on the preseason schedule, including April 25 at New York Liberty and April 30 vs. Dallas Wings. Tickets to the team's preseason contest against Dallas and all regular season games are available for purchase at feverbasketball.com/tickets.

Fever's preseason schedule can be found below, with the complete 2026 regular season schedule available at the link here.

2026 Indiana Fever Preseason Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time (ET)

Sat., April 25 New York Liberty Barclays Center 3 p.m.

Thu., April 30 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m.

Sat., May 2 Nigeria WNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 26, 2026

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