Toronto Tempo Name Sadie Edwards Assistant Coach and Head Video Coordinator

Published on March 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[Toronto ON] - The Toronto Tempo announced today the team has named Sadie Edwards as Assistant Coach and Head Video Coordinator ahead of the franchise's inaugural season. Edwards joins Head Coach Sandy Brondello and an expanding coaching staff as the franchise continues to build its basketball operations foundation.

Edwards brings experience across the WNBA and NCAA levels, with a strong background in player development, scouting, recruiting, and video operations. She most recently served as an assistant coach at Baylor University, following prior roles at Oregon, Lamar, and Indiana, as well as with the New York Liberty, where she worked as Manager of Basketball Operations and Video Coordinator. During the 2025-2026 season, Edwards also worked with the Toronto Tempo as an NCAA scout.

"Sadie is someone I've known well and watched closely over the years," said Tempo Head Coach Sandy Brondello. "She's incredibly driven, highly prepared, and brings a deep understanding of player development and the modern game. Her ability to connect with players, paired with her experience at both the collegiate and professional levels, makes her a great fit for our staff as we continue building the Tempo culture."

In her role, Edwards will support all areas of team preparation and performance, including player development, game planning, scouting, and on-court instruction, while also leading the team's video operations. Her responsibilities include video breakdown, game and practice film coordination, and integrating analytics and visual teaching tools into the Tempo's player development and scouting processes.

Edwards has worked with elite guards throughout her career and has been recognized as one of the sport's rising coaching talents. She was named to the WBCA 30 Under 30 list in both 2023 and 2024 and was selected by The Athletic as one of the top assistant coaches in the country in 2024. Her collegiate coaching resume includes four NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by Elite Eight and Sweet 16 runs.

A strong recruiter and program organizer, Edwards has coordinated official visits for top high school prospects, led scouting report assignments against nationally ranked opponents, and played an integral role in NIL coordination and recruiting operations at the Power Five level.

For more information on the Toronto Tempo, please visit tempo.wnba.com.







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